Inside this week’s Bexhill Observer (December 23)

This week’s edition of the Bexhill Observer is on sale today (Friday, December 23) and here’s what you can find inside:

The paper leads on residents’ anger and disgust after fly-tippers dumped a mountain of mess on the Link Road greenway. Bexhill mayor Simon Elford said it shows ‘people have got no respect for their area, for their countryside, at all’.

Other news includes the story of a former Bexhill student who has landed a top role in the Christmas episode of Doctor Who alongside Peter Capaldi, and a school’s bid to get more people learning sign language this festive season.

The paper includes a report from an incident in Hooe which saw a man hospitalised with carbon monoxide poisoning, and covers calls from a local rail action group for the government to change the way Southern Rail is funded to make the company dependant on passengers.

Inside this week’s paper, we run the first in a series of features called ‘Love Your Hospital’, celebrating all that’s good about our local NHS service. Our health reporter Laura Cooke goes behind the scenes at the Conquest to get an insight into the catering department.

Earlier this month, we asked our readers to send in some photographs of their pets in festive outfits - and you did not disappoint. We feature some of the best pictures in this week’s paper.

There is also a page of pictures from the Little Common Royal British Legion Big Band’s festive concert courtesy of Derek Canty.

The long-awaited Cute Kids 2016 competition also launches in this week’s paper, with the first lot of entries across three pages. More will be printed in next week’s edition (December 30).

Seven pages of sport leads on the hotly-anticipated clash between Bexhill United and Little Common on Boxing Day.

Also inside is the usual two pages of letters, puzzles, essential information, court results and property.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.bexhillobserver.net/christmas/