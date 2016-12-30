Inside this week’s Bexhill Observer (December 30)

This week’s edition of the Bexhill Observer is on sale today (Friday, December 30) and here’s what you can find inside:

We lead on a plan from the town’s MP Huw Merriman to introduce a bill in the House of Commons in a bid to stop the ‘horrendous’ rail strikes and bring an end to the months of disruption which has caused problems for so many train passengers across Sussex and beyond.

The paper also includes a report of a rough sleeper who was hospitalised after a seafront attack on Christmas Day, and some advice from the RNLI about setting off flares on the beach after a number of false alarms this month.

We run some pictures from the League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital’s traditional Christmas morning tour of the Irvine Unit, delivering Christmas gifts and festive cheer to patients, and a page of pictures from Santa’s visit to Bay House earlier this month. There is also a feature piece on Air Cadets from 2262 (Bexhill), and 88 (Battle), enjoying the adventure of a lifetime with an exchange visit to Australia.

The Observer takes a look back at what made the headlines in 2016 with the first in a two-part Review of the Year, to be continued in next week’s edition.

The second half of the Cute Kids 2016 competition also features in this week’s edition, with all the details on how to vote.

Seven pages of sport leads on the report and reaction from the festive derby between Bexhill United and Little Common, and also features a look back on all the sporting news of 2016.

Also inside is the usual two pages of letters, court results, essential information, puzzles and event listings.

