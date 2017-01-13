Inside this week’s Bexhill Observer (January 13)

This week’s edition of the Bexhill Observer is on sale today (January 13) and here’s what you can find inside:

We lead on the launch of a public consultation asking residents to have their say on how the town is governed. The community governance review will explore a number of options for the future governance of the town, including the possibility of setting up an area committee of the district council to deal with Bexhill affairs or setting up new town or parish councils.

We also lead on the heartwarming story of an injured seal being rescued from the beach. The adorable animal is currently recovering at the RSPCA’s Mallydams Wood wildlife centre.

Other stories included in this week’s paper include the latest on the rail dispute, with the town’s MP Huw Merriman defending the government’s stance, saying it isn’t the one ‘refusing to drive Southern trains decreed as safe’, and news of a prolific burglar being jailed.

In other news, the McDonald’s at Ravenside is set to close for six weeks, wartime bullets have been handed into Bexhill police station after spending years sitting in a house in the town, and a man was arrested for threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon after an ‘altercation’ in the town centre.

We run a piece about the latest drivers convicted of drink or drug-driving as part of Sussex Police’s Christmas campaign, and also feature an article about the cost of the Bexhill-Hastings link road rising for the fifth time since the project began, according to council documents, leading to criticism from campaigners.

Our special report this week looks at education funding, and reveals dozens of cash-strapped primary schools have over-spent on their budgets by as much as tens of thousands of pounds. The double-page report included facts and figures from schools across the area.

Nine pages of sport leads on the fascinating title race, with Little Common still top of the pack.

An 11-page What’s On guide features full listings and the top ten things to do this weekend, while paper also includes two pages on the launch of the 2017 Big Garden Birdwatch, and a 16-page reader travel guide.

On top of all that, there is the usual court listings, letters pages, essential information and puzzles.

