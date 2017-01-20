Inside this week’s Bexhill Observer (January 20)

This week’s edition of the Bexhill Observer is on sale today (Friday, January 20) and here’s what you can find inside:

We lead on the story of a remarkable man who set up a charity called The Thunder Foundation in a bid to help children living in some of the worst slums in Africa. We run a two-page feature as the local PE teacher embarks on a new project to transform the lives of young children.

Other news includes concerns around the safety of a seafront road crossing after the ‘keep left’ bollards were flattened for the third time, and the opening up of a sinkhole in town caused by a burst water main.

Horse riders have also hit out at Rother council over a proposed change in planning policy for ‘equestrian developments’ which they say discriminates against them.

There is plenty of positive news in this week’s edition, including news that shoppers at Ravenside raised almost £3,000 for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance. There is also a piece on a woman who is walking around the coast of the UK to raise money in her five-year-old daughter’s memory. She will pass through Bexhill on her mammoth journey next week.

In health news this week, a doctors’ surgery has been told to improve following the publication of an inspection report by the Care Quality Commission, and we run the second feature in our ‘Love Your Hospital’ series, taking a look behind the scenes of the pharmacy department.

The paper also includes the latest on the Southern dispute, including reaction from local rail action groups, and our politics page takes a look at East Sussex County Council’s proposals to increase council tax by 4.99 per cent.

Nine pages of sport leads on Bexhill United’s preparations for a cup quarter-final clash, and a ten-page What’s On guide features the top ten things to do this weekend.

Also inside this week, we run the top 20 entries in our Cute Kids competition, as voted for by our readers. Voting will now open again for the finalists to see who will be crowned the overall winner.

On top of all that, there is the usual two pages of letters, puzzles and essential information.

