Inside this week’s Bexhill Observer (January 6)

The Bexhill Observer is on sale today (Friday, January 6) and here’s what you can find inside:

We lead on the fantastic news that a resident from the town has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours list. Leslie Quilty will receive a British Empire Medal for his work with the Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS), which he helped establish in 1994. The piece includes more about Leslie’s career and his reaction to the honour.

Other news includes the latest on the rail dispute, with a report suggesting Southern trains only operated by the driver are safe being branded a ‘complete whitewash’ by rail union bosses.

This year, Bexhill will mark 10 years as a Fairtrade town and we will be keeping people informed of all the events organised to celebrate the anniversary. St Michael’s Hospice is also celebrating a milestone this year and is calling on Rother residents to get involved in its 30th anniversary commemorative events.

Some more positive news to feature in the paper this week is the launch of a new service in Hastings and Bexhill aimed at helping people affected by someone else’s substance misuse or mental health problems. The charity is calling for volunteers.

Part two of Review of the Year also runs this week, looking back at what made the headlines from July to December 2016. There is also a two-page feature on potential changes to press regulation and what you can do to help protect the future of campaigning reporting.

Nine pages of sport leads on Little Common’s bid to stay top of the table as they head into a tough final third of the season, and a ten-page what’s on guide includes a list of the top ten things to do this weekend.

Also included in this week’s paper are the usual two pages of letters, essential information, puzzles and court listings.

