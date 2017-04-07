Inside today’s Bexhill Observer (7/4/17)

The Bexhill Observer hits the newstands today (Friday) and here is what awaits you in this week’s edition.

We lead on the story about a mother who was horrified to discover her toddler daughter on the edge of a lake after sneaking out of a children’s playpark through some broken gates. The council has apologised and has taken action.

There is a bad news as a major bank announces its plan to close its town centre branch.

Meanwhile over in Sidley, a fire has caused considerable damage to a long-established firm - but staff at R&R Kitchens told the Observer the business will come back ‘stronger than ever’ following the blaze.

Unfortunately there is more trouble ahead for rail passengers, as one union rejects a new deal with train operator Southern and while members of the RMT are preparing for yet more strike action tomorrow (Saturday). And just for good measure, there are some engineering works scheduled for the Easter weekend which could pose a problem to those travelling to London. See pages 7 and 9 for the latest.

This week’s special report looks at how sexual offences are reported and investigated in Sussex, and how victims are supported. See pages 20 and 21 for the full feature.

Once again our comprehensive entertainment guide, Wow 24/7, brings you all the latest entertainment news from across Rother and Hastings, including the Observer’s top ten things to do this week.

On the back pages, sports reporter Simon Newstead brings you up to date with all the fixtures and sports news, including the latest from Little Common FC, Egerton Park Indoor Bowls Club, Bexhill United, Bexhill Town and more.

The Bexhill Observer is available from all good newsagents.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.