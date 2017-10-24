Inspirational teenager receives Lions club Young Achiever Award

A Bexhill High School student has been recognised for his achievements in the local community by being presented with the first Lions club’s Young Achiever award.

Oliver Brookes, 16, was presented with the award by Bexhill Lions club President Nick Porter at the club’s monthly business meeting.

Oliver has been active in the community through his role with the Cadet Section of Bexhill Sailing Club.

Mike Adams, President of Bexhill Sailing Club says for the past two years Oliver has been an invaluable asset. “He helped introduce 120 scouts to experience sailing while they attended Scout Camp at Herons Park near Lydd,” he said. “This was done over a period of three long and tiring days where he was able to pass on his skills with quiet enthusiasm.

“In August, Oliver was part of a team that raised £600 with a ten mile sponsored sail for the Young Epilepsy charity; funds which will help them buy special life jackets to allow them to experience sailing.

“He also helped coach young sailors from across the South East at last year’s regional RYA championships and leads the welcoming committee for all Cadets.

“I have known Oliver for many years as part of the Cadet Section and watched him develop into a very helpful teenager. “He has proved himself to be a responsible young person, always ready to help others in a variety of situations.”

In addition Oliver has been a member of the 1st Little Common Scout Group, furthering his skills and ability to contribute to the community. He is a Gold Award Explorer Scout, a qualified first aider and is working to achieve his Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Along with his award Oliver received a certificate and cheque for £100. Thanking Bexhill Lions, he said the money will help fund an RYA Assistant Instructor course which will enable him to further promote sailing across the community.

Lion Sue Cassell, Head of the youth committee said: “What a very worthy winner of our first Young Achiever Award. “Oliver has shown his commitment and passion as a community champion and we are delighted to recognise this inspirational young man.”