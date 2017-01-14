Invite to join U3A club to help banish winter blues

Anyone looking to relieve grey gloomy days is invited to join the local U3A society.

U3A is described as a unique and exciting self-help movement for people no longer in full time employment. Enquires secretary Laura Wright says: “We are a very friendly society. You can attend two meetings before deciding whether to join. On arrival you are met by greeters and asked to sign in. If you join, it costs £17 per year and then all talks are free.”

The 2017 tallks start on Monday January 23, at the Azur, St Leonard’s. John Chambers, will talk about ‘Early Music - Its Instruments & Personalities’. Coffee 9.45am. The meeting starts at 10.30am. On February 27, Ken Brooks talks about the ’Rock-a-Nore Story’ at St Peter’s Community Centre, Bexhill Old Town. Call 01424 719080 or email: initialenquiries@hru3a@gmail.com