Judge’s take their pick of the bunch

Judges have been out in force, perusing some of the areas most stunning gardens to consider if Bexhill will once again be crowned the pick of the bunch as the Overall Winner in the Coastal Category of the South & South East in Bloom competition.

The South & South East in Bloom campaign is the largest horticultural campaign in the region involving 100’s of communities each year. Participating communities create lasting improvements to their local environment for the benefit of those that live, work and visit.

Bexhill in Bloom 2017. Photo by Margaret Garcia SUS-170607-105035001

Chair of Bexhill in Bloom, Sandy Melvin says the aim of the annual Bexhill in Bloom competition is to encourage residents and traders of Bexhill to improve the appearance of the Town Centre by introducing additional colour and plant life, with hanging baskets, tubs and other floral displays, to make area a more attractive place.

Sandy says it was a perfect summer’s day on July 4, when the National judges Ken Turner and Adele Ford from South & South East in Bloom visited Bexhill to judge the Coastal Category; Bexhill Community Allotments at Sidley and Broadoak Park.

“We met at 9am for coffee kindly sponsored by Cooden Beach Hotel with presentations from Brian Griffiths – Parks Department and Ros Clayton from Bexhill Environmental Group,“ she said.

“The tour around Bexhill took two and a half hours. We met various people on the route including Jack Doherty at the Marina Flower Bed, celebrating Bexhill’s ten years as a Fairtrade Town, the Head Gardener in Manor Garden, Cllr Ian Hollidge from Sustrans showing a newly planted area at Glyne Gap supported by Bexhill in Bloom, BEG, The Community Allotments in Sidley and Jameson Mews.

Bexhill in Bloom 2017. Photo by Margaret Garcia SUS-170607-105048001

“We also met Rebecca Owen in Egerton Park and we are thankful to Rother District Council for the grant towards the running costs.

“Following a picnic lunch at the Community Allotments, they were then judged and onto Broadoak park at the end of which we had coffee and a strawberry gateau sponsored by The Hub.

“We have to wait for the Awards in September to find out how Bexhill has fared.

“After being the Overall winner in the Coastal Category for the last four years, can we make it five years in succession?”

Bexhill in Bloom 2017. Photo by Margaret Garcia SUS-170607-105024001

Bexhill in Bloom is being judged on Monday July 31, and the Awards will be held on September 21 at St John’s Centre, Town Hall Square.

www.bexhillinbloom.co.uk

