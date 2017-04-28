King Offa student wins competition to name new housing development

Local school children have taken part in a competition to name Barratt Homes’ new housing development at Barnhorn Green.

Pupils in Key Stage 2 from King Offa Primary Academy in Down Road were set the challenge of naming the new development. The children were asked to choose the name based on local flora, fauna and the history of the surrounding area.

Children aged 8 to 11 took part in the competition and suggested names including Beachy Park, Greenside and King Offa Palace.

The winning name, Rosewood Park, was thought up by Abigail Skippings from Year 5 Falcons class, who named the development after her favourite flower.

Barratt Homes decided on Rosewood Park because of the link with nature.

The name was officially unveiled at a ceremony last month (March 28). Abigail, was awarded her prize by Brinyan Gaeta, sales advisor for Barratt Homes at Rosewood Park. Brinyan, said: “It’s great that the school has been able to play such a key part in the naming of the development – we hope this will be the beginning of a long relationship between the children and Barratt Homes.”

Deputy Head at King Offa Primary Academy, Ryan Laker said: “It’s been a great opportunity for the children to take part in the naming of the local development, they had fun researching the local history and thinking about their environment when choosing the name. We look forward to working with Barratt Homes and taking part in their Educational Programme in the future.”

• www.barratthomes.co.uk

