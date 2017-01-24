Lacey Theatre Arts ‘Born 2 Perform’ at Izzard Theatre

After a successful show in November, which raised over £1,000 for Great Ormond Street hospital, Bexhill’s Lacey

Theatre Arts present ‘Born to Perform’ at the Izzard theatre on Saturday January 28 at 2pm and 7pm.

This is an exciting show of Song and Dance performed by boys and girls aged 2-18yrs to show the wider audience of Bexhill what Lacey Theatre Arts can do. There will also be a raffle. Tickets adults £12, children £10. Call 01424 219213.

