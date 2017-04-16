Large fight in Bexhill leads to arrests

A ‘large fight’ broke out in a Bexhill road last night, leading to two arrests, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

Officers were called to St Leonards Road at around 2am last night (Saturday, April 15), a spokesperson said.

At least five people were involved in the fight, according to the spokesperson, and two arrests were made.

The window of a florist, La Collina Gardens, was damaged during the fight, the spokesperson added.

Alan Thomassen, who lives nearby in Jameson Road, took this photo at around 11am today (Sunday, April 16).

He said: “I noticed a lot of dried blood on the pavements on both sides of the road.”

