Launch of food and drink event

A new food and drink festival is set to bring a range of top quality produce to Bexhill later this month.

The Mid Summer Food and Drink Festival will feature an array of food and drink from all over the world, as well as treats from local producers.

Organisers say there will also be a live music stage and a craft ale bar.

A spokesman for organisers Market Square said: “The Bexhill Mid Summer Festival is an easy going and relaxed way to enjoy the delights of our seaside town while sampling some great food from delicious crepes to Asian fusion.

“There is also a wide choice of fine drink available from craft ales and ciders to English wines.”

Vendors confirmed for the festival include K&K Thai catering, Godmersham Game, Crepeexpectations, The Giggly Pig Co and several others. The free event is to be held on the De La Warr Lawns between Friday, June 23 and Sunday, June 25.

It will be open from noon to 8pm on Friday, from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

The event is organised by Market Square, the organisers of the Bexhill MotoFest event in July.

Speaking ahead of the event, Paul Kennedy of Market Square said: “Bexhill is a unique seaside town and it’s a real pleasure to bring a very special mid-summer event to the town.”

