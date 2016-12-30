League delivers festive cheer at Bexhill Hospital

Mayor Cllr Simon Elford and his wife and mayoress Tanya entered into the festive spirit when they joined League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital officers in one of the happiest duties of the league’s calendar.

His Worship was wearing a Santa hat and the mayoress some seasonal headgear when they arrived for the traditional Christmas morning tour of the hospital’s Irvine Unit.

League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital SUS-161228-143922001

As usual, league social secretary Harriet Chapman had been busy parcelling up gifts for every patient in the unit. Sister Teresa Dann and Charge Nurse Rob Leake, the visitors’ guides for the morning, were heading a team caring for virtually a ‘full house’ at the 54-bed unit.

Four patients well enough to be allowed home for the day received their gifts from the league at a later date.

The remainder were either in the central atrium where a decorated Christmas tree stood by the big television showing the Christmas morning service, or in the bedded bays.

Headed by league chairman Cllr Stuart Earl, together with hospital Chaplain the Rev Neville Barnett, the party set off with three medical trolleys heavily laden with gifts.

League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital SUS-161228-143910001

The visitors also included league vice chairman Mark Sivyer, president John Dowling and St Stephen’s area secretary Audrey Kerr and her husband Bob.

In one of the loveliest moments of a jolly morning, the visitors were handed a ‘thank you’ card just before they left. It read: “To the Friends of Bexhill Hospital. Thank you for the TV! What a lovely surprise.

“Many, many thanks from Gwenda, Bay 3. Bed 1.”

The League funded the installation of free-to-use televisions at all 54 bedsides in 2011.

League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital SUS-161228-143859001

On that happy note, the visitors left the busy staff to prepare to serve traditional Christmas lunch of turkey and trimmings throughout the gaily-decorated unit.

