Leap of faith for brave grandma

A brave grandmother took to the skies for a skydiving challenge on Wednesday, July 5 to raise vital funds for the Stroke Association.

Nina Cruttenden, 62, was inspired to jump 12,000 feet after her husband Andy had a stroke in 2014. After the stroke, he spent over a month in hospital and was left with weakness down the left side of his body. Nina said: “The Stroke Association have been a lifeline for not only Andy, but the whole family. I wanted to take part in this skydive to thank the charity for all that they have done for us.

“The jump was exciting but also terrifying. I’ve done a jump before in the past, but it was a long time ago. I’m really proud for doing it though – my husband has been so strong throughout everything he’s been faced with. This is the least I could do to show my support. I’m really keen to raise awareness of stroke because we never thought it would happen to us – and you never do expect it to happen. Stroke doesn’t just affect the stroke survivor, but the whole family. Thankfully we had the Stroke Association, but some people don’t have anyone.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nina-cruttenden.