Legion band rings in Christmas

The Little Common Royal British Legion Big Band got Christmas off to rousing start on Monday evening with a special Festive Concert for the

packed audience which ranged in ages from nine to 90.

The Band is based at the Little Common Branch of the Legion and the event was one of its regular performances for local communities.

With music from Irving Berlin through to Jingle Bells, the varied repertoire concluded with a selection of Carols which sent the audience home with Christmas cheer ringing in their ears.

Band Leader Nick Newman said his friendly group of ex-service personnel and non service players practice regularly at Little Common and make

10 public performances a year around the county, including the Eastbourne Bandstand.

He is always on the lookout for new players and if you are interested you can contact Nick by email at: nick.ann@sky.com.

