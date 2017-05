A stricken motor boat was rescued in the dark last night by the RNLI.

The Hastings all-weather lifeboat was called at 10.28pm last night to a report of a boat with machinery failure inshore at Bexhill.

The lifeboat connected a tow cable up to the boat and led it out to safety in deeper water.

It was then towed back to Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne.

No injuries were reported.