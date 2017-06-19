Lifeboat sails up All Saints Street

The ghost of Dunkirk lifeboat made her historic last voyage up All Saints Street on Saturday.

A large crowd lined the street to watch the Cyril and Lilian Bishop lifeboat being hauled up the street to her new dry-dock opposite All Saints Church.

The event enjoyed fantastic weather with sunshine and clear blue skies as shanty singer sang her on her way.

Joining the parade were Dunkirk veterans and special guest actress Sheila Reid, who played Madge in Benidorm.

It was a special day for Kevin Boorman, of Hastings Borough Council, who helped pull the boat. His Great Uncle George Moon, was once a crew member of the lifeboat.

Dee Day White, who was instrumental in bringing the boat back to Hastings, from France, said: “What a day! The boat actually went pas the house in All Saints Street where I was born.

“It was happy people, happy comments and Happy Harold, our Hastings trolleybus, driven by Ion Castro.

“Myself, Bev, Tush and Pat thank everyone who helped to make this possible - we could not have done it without you.

“We said that this was Old Town history being made. Photos will be shown and films watched of this event forever. So, again, thank you Hastings.”

