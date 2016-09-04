Lifeboats rescue casualty from sea near Hastings Pier

Lifeboat and coastguard crews were called to Hastings in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) after reports of a casualty in the water near the pier.

The coastguard team was called to the scene by Dover Coastguard at around 4.11am following a call for assistance from Sussex Police.

Hastings Lifeboat was also called and a search of the area east of Hastings pier was carried out by the lifeboat, Sussex Police and HM Coastguard. A team from Bexhill coastguard were also called for assistance but the casualty found shortly after the call was made.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Fortunately, and despite the rough seas, Hastings lifeboat was able to locate and rescue the person, who was then brought ashore and passed in to the care of the awaiting ambulance team. Great effort from all involved."

