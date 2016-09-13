Light Fantastic laser launch to 1066 Festival

Crowds braved the rain on Saturday to gather on the pier for a spectacular curtain-raiser to the ROOT1066 International Festival.

Colourful laser beams flashed through the night sky and lit up the sea as part of a striking light and sound installation.

Opening of ROOT1066 on Hastings Pier: iy_Project:The nature of sound and light. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-161109-171956001

The installation, called ‘The iy_Project:The nature of sound and light’ was created by internationally acclaimed light artist Chris Levine.

Chris is world famous for his 3D light portraits of The Queen, the Dalai Lama and Kate Moss, plus collaborations with The Eden Project and top recording artists - most recently with Philip Glass at the Glastonbury Festival in a special tribute to David Bowie.

The arts festival is being held to celebrate 950 years since the Norman Conquest.

The free show included lasers being beamed across the channel towards St Valery - from where the Norman fleet set sail - in a symbolic invitation to our French neighbours to join in the celebrations and festivities.

Opening of ROOT1066 on Hastings Pier: iy_Project:The nature of sound and light. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-161109-171943001

The ongoing Festival has been funded by Hastings Borough Council and Arts Council England. For all the latest news and information go to www.1066contemporary.com.

Pictures by Sid Saunders.

Opening of ROOT1066 on Hastings Pier: iy_Project:The nature of sound and light. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-161109-172151001

Opening of ROOT1066 on Hastings Pier: iy_Project:The nature of sound and light. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-161109-172138001

Opening of ROOT1066 on Hastings Pier: iy_Project:The nature of sound and light. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-161109-171724001