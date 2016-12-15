Lions appeal for you to dig deep in its Season of Goodwill mane event

Bexhill Lions Club’s 2016 Christmas Appeal got off to a roaring start as its busiest FUNdraising month of the year commenced with another successful Santa Dash.

Lion President Rick Hough says the event was enjoyed by over 150 ‘santas’ of all ages with various modes of transport including cycles and roller blades. “Now, the traditional house to house collections are underway and residents can see Santa and his sleigh with lights and festive music, out and about between 6pm and 8pm,” he said.

“The money collected during the Christmas Appeal allows us to support so many worthy causes and individuals in the local community. We could not do this without the support and outstanding generosity of residents in Bexhill, Sidley and Pebsham. In these difficult times it is so rewarding to experience how much people are willing to help those in need.”

This Friday (December 16) collections will be in the area starting at Royston Gardens. Next week they will be in areas around Chantry Avenue, Colebrook Road, and Links Drive.

Street collections with barrel organs will be held on Saturdays in Bexhill Town Centre and Little Common. Sainsburys has kindly given permission for collections to take place on Saturday December 17 and Christmas eve.

All Lions members will be wearing Lions’ tabards and carrying ID cards. Head of Fundraising, Val Mewett said: “We really enjoy doing this and seeing the smiles on the children’s faces as Santa comes down the streets makes it all worthwhile.”