Lions fly the flag for Scout group

Bexhill Lions club supported the recently formed Explorer Scout Unit at 1st Sidley (All Saints) Scout Group with a donation for its own flag.

The flag is viewed as the identity and pride of the group and is presented at the start and end of all unit meetings, at Church, at District formal parades and community events. It had its first outing at the Senlac Scouting District St George’s Day Parade in April, where the Explorer Scouts proudly marched with their new flag.

Bexhill Lions President Rick Hough presents the Explorer Scout Unit at 1st Sidley (All Saints) Scout Group with its own flag. SUS-170805-123648001

The event was attended by Bridget Wright District Explorer Scout Leader, Jill Wood Sidley Group Scout Leader, Father Michael Bailey, Explorer Leader Ian Gornall, Anthony McNaughton-Wood Assistant Explorer Leader and members of the unit.

Bexhill Lion President Rick Hough presented the flag to the group and says the Lions are pleased to continue their support of the Group since its formation in 2015. “At that time we gave a donation to purchase their first flag and here we are again helping to support the next stage of the development of this Scout group,” he said.

“Seeing the numbers at the presentation is a true reflection of the commitment, energy and enthusiasm of the leaders, who are doing a great job for the youth of Sidley.”

Explorer Leader Ian Gornall says the Unit has planned events and activities to develop and challenge the youngsters. “These include outdoor sporting activities and camps, a Monopoly Board run starting at Old Kent road, London, map reading and orienteering,” he said. “In addition they are made aware of global issues and the needs of the local community - homelessness being one of them. They will shortly get first-hand experience by having just £3 each to spend on food and drink over a whole weekend. What a challenge!”

Lion Sue Cassell, who heads up the Lions’ youth committee says as a club they have a strong and developing programme to support and encourage young people in Bexhill. “This is reflected with Explorer Scouts who are given the opportunity to develop their personal, leadership and teamwork skills and developing a real understanding of volunteering and community involvement,” she said. “They will get to learn more about themselves by taking responsibility for themselves and others as well. They can also gain awards from their nationally recognised governing bodies. We will shortly be announcing the Lions Young Achiever Award which recognises volunteering and community involvement and I hope we will see some members of this Unit taking part.”

Visit Bexhill-lions.org, email Bexhill.lions@gmail.com or call 0845 833 9591.

For information on Sidley Scout Group email: woo5oody@aol.com

