Lions visionary event will be a Sightfest for sore eyes in Bexhill

Bexhill Lions Club is supporting World Sight Day by holding a special event in the town which highlights the importance of regular sight checks.

Lion’s SightFest will be held along the De La Warr Pavilion lawns on Sunday September 25, 10-4pm and George Coleman, co-organiser of the event, says they hope to attract as many people as possible.

“Lions Clubs support World Sight day and this year we decided to put on a high profile event that aims to raise awareness of the need to have regular eye checks and also the local charities and support groups that are available for the blind, partially sighted and those with eye conditions,” he said.

A wide range of organisations will be at the event, including Barracloughs the Opticians, providing eye care advice for both the individual and the workplace at the event.

Guide dogs, and possibly some of the puppies, a sensory tunnel, sound tennis, local charities and support groups, fishing for the partially sighted, East Sussex Fire and Rescue, information from sight related charities, the Lions Barbeque and live entertainment will also be part of this special day.

Bexhill Lion President Rick Hough says the Lions have supported sight campaigns for almost a century. “In 1925, Helen Keller, the inspirational deaf-blind campaigner addressed a Lions convention and challenged Lions to be ‘Knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness’, he said. “Since then sight related projects have been a major focus for Lions Clubs around the world.

“Locally, we collect and re-cycle unwanted spectacles and nationally, clubs support Moorfields Lions Eye Bank. The Lions Eye Health Programme is a community-based awareness and education program to promote healthy vision and raise awareness of the causes of preventable vision loss.

“I would encourage all in Bexhill to come along to SightFest and see what simple measures they can take to prevent, identify early vision loss and improve eye health.”

On the same day (September 25) Bexhill Lions are organising a family fun ‘poker run’ along the seafront to raise funds for Homecall and other local charities.

For further details visit: www.bexhill-lions or call 0845 833 9591.