Little Common Primary School Foundation Stage learning environment opens

School Council representatives and the PTA from Little Common Primary school were delighted to open their Foundation Stage outside learning environment last week. The new area features a climbing wall up to a slide, a mud kitchen, messy play and a grand stage with storytelling chair for those children who enjoy imaginative play.

Miss Patch Assistant Head and Foundation Lead said: “We have been eagerly anticipating the area’s opening which will benefit all the children enormously by supporting all areas of the curriculum. Play is such a crucial way in which children learn and this outside area provides them with awe and wonder as well as never ending opportunities for them to reach their potential and have a love of learning.”