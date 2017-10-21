Lives are saved by working together

Bexhill and Hastings Wildlife Rescue and Sanctuary helped save the lives of a buzzard and squirrel this week.

On Sunday, the sanctuary received a call from a man who had found a buzzard hanging on a barbed wire fence. They tried hard to free her but she was firmly stuck and the only way to release her was to cut her free with bolt cutters, leaving small pieces of wire embedded in her wings.

The squirrel had a swollen eye and slight concussion

Founder Chris Tucker said: “I took her back to the rescue where I was met by a driver from East Sussex Wildlife Rescue Ambulance Service (WRAS), who removed the wire while I held her. He then took her back to the WRAS centre. She was very weak and I feared the worst but I am delighted to say WRAS say she is doing well and we hope she is on the road to recovery.

“Everyone played a part in this, sometimes all you can do is make the phone call but don’t underestimate the value of that, without the phone call the buzzard would have died a slow painful death.

“Call us, any time, any wildlife, we will help.”

On Monday, two women saw a squirrel in the road and stopped the traffic so they could rescue him. He had a swollen eye and slight concussion.

He was recovering well but needed further treatment so he was moved to another wildlife centre and will be released to where he was found when fully recovered.

The rescue needs to raise funds. It is having a garage sale on Sunday, October 22, at the shelter at 23 Chantry Avenue, TN40 2EA. The sale starts at 10am until 1pm. All are welcome to attend.

Call 07837958109 or 01424 225647 for more information or to offer support.