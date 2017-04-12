Local charity gets a boost of around £1k from dinner

An evening of good food and convivial company has boosted the work of local charity, Bexhill Caring Community.

In the latest of his successful series of charity suppers for local good causes, Cllr Stuart Earl raised around £1,000 last Tuesday evening (April 4).

One hundred guests paid £17.50 each for dinner at the Trattoria Italiana, Devonshire Road. In return, host Piero and his hard-working team provided a rich buffet. Delights included poached chicken breast stuffed with spinach, dolcelatte cheese, leeks and cream sauce and served with seasonal vegetables, aubergine Parmigiana, potato salad with smoked salmon and chives, mixed meat platter, Mediterranean grilled vegetables, salmon niscoise, tomatoes stuffed with tuna and chilli and stuffed courgettes. A mixture of Italian desserts and biscotti followed.

Live music sponsored by the proprietor of Bay House Care Home, Middlesex Road added to the atmosphere and guests responded readily to the raffle and to the chance to win a £50 note.

Thanking guests for their generous support, Cllr Earl, who is chairman of Bexhill Caring Community and the League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital, described the response as “wonderful”.

Registered charity Bexhill Caring Community, receives no grants from local or central government. The work of its dedicated staff and volunteers enables local people to remain living independently in their own homes and relies on the generosity of supporters. The League recently bought a new 14-seater mini-bus which the Caring Community operates as part of its four-vehicle Dial-A-Ride fleet which, among other services, provides patient transport to the hospital.