Local store hosts charity fashion show next week

Bexhill retailers M&Co, Devonshire Road are hosting a charity Fashion Show next Tuesday (April 6) at 5pm.

The event is being held to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

A spokesperson said: “M&Co are excited to be hosting an evening of fashion and fundraising. The afternoon will begin with an exciting fashion show giving the audience a chance to view highlights from the M&Co Spring Summer 2017 collections. After the show, everyone can browse their favourite items up close with the chance to try on and make any purchases with a ten per cent discount voucher (to be used on the night).”

Tickets, which cost £5 and include refreshment, are sold on a first come first served basis and can be purchased at M&Co Bexhill. All proceeds will be donated to Cancer Research UK.