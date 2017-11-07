Local woman gets top charity award

The organiser of the local Guide Dogs Group has been honoured by the charity in its national awards ceremony for her 40 years of service to the cause.

Barbara Grice received the award for “Maximising Impact” at the National Guide Dogs People Awards 2017 held in Birmingham recently.

Barbara is currently the Group Organiser of the Bexhill, Hastings and Rother Guide Dogs Group and has been volunteering with Guide Dogs for over 40 years.

Barbara, who lives in Bexhill, said: “Guide Dogs really do change lives and it is a cause very close to my heart having had many visually impaired friends.

“The award comes as recognition from the charity for over 40 years of fundraising.

“I could not continue without my wonderful committee and occasional helpers who also deserve to be acknowledged, also the generosity of the general public and links with many local businesses.”

As well as fund raising funds for the charity, the group raise awareness by making educational visits to schools and clubs such as W.I, Brownies/Cubs and Beavers.

They need more people to join their team of helpers as street collectors, stall holders, or event organisers.

For more information about Guide Dogs, and the work they do, please visit www.guidedogs.org.uk.