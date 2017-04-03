Local woman is Premium Bond millionaire

A woman from East Sussex has been drawn as this month’s Premium Bonds jackpot millionaire.

The woman, who has not been named, purchased her winning Bond in May 2016, part of a total Premium Bond holding of £27,480.

Jill Waters at NS&I said, “It’s a welcome return to East Sussex for Agent Million, who last visited the county in November 2015.

“This month’s millionaire may have only held her winning Bond for a short part of the 60-year history of Premium Bonds, but there are plenty of prizes won by Premium Bond holders every month who purchased their Bonds many years ago. For example, in March’s draw this year, a Premium Bond holder in Dorset won £5,000 from a £2 purchase in December 1956.”

NS&I is also encouraging people to see if they have unclaimed Premium Bond prizes.

Jill Waters said, “With the Easter holidays coming up, it’s a great opportunity to see if you have a hidden nest egg waiting to be found. More than 1.3 million Premium Bond prizes, dating back to 1957, remain unclaimed, worth £55.2 million.

“There is no time limit on claiming your prizes, so if you come across Premium Bonds paperwork while clearing out cupboards over the Easter weekend, you can check online at nsandi.com to see if they have won any prizes.”

In East Sussex, there are 20,195 unclaimed prizes worth a total of almost £800,000, including 25 worth £1,000 or more.

Twelve of these prizes are for people who hold £15 or less in Premium Bonds, while the highest-value unclaimed prize worth £5,000 was drawn in July 2012 and is owed to a woman.

The oldest unclaimed prize in the county dates back to July 1959, and is £25 due to a woman with just £5 invested.

Some 2,268,165 prizes were paid out this month, worth £70,880,100, and there were 68,044,881,631 eligible Bond numbers in April’s draw. Since the first draw in June 1957 there have been 366 million prizes paid out worth £17.3 billion.

Bond holders can check to see if they have won a prize in this month’s draw, draws in the previous six months or if they have any unclaimed prizes from 18 months or more ago for free online at www.nsandi.com/prize-checker, or download the new and improved free Premium Bonds Prize Checker app from Google Play or the Apple Store.