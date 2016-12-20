Magical make-overs help charities

A Sussex company which offers Princess make-overs from its beauty salon has come to the aid of local charities including Special Kids Bexhill and Demelza children’s hospice.

In the run up to its first Christmas, Eastbourne based Princess-Empire has donated 17 ‘Magical Princess Makeovers’ to local charities and schools to help with fundraising and Christmas events such as raffles and silent auctions.

Richard Firmin of Princess-Empire says: “It is a pleasure to help and support our local charities and community groups with our great experience and makeovers.

“We help make memories and support our community at the same time. What could be better than that? We encourage other businesses to give what they can to help locally.”

Other good causes to benefit are Warming Up The Homeless’ and the Anne Bickmore Children’s Fund.

Special Kids Bexhill is a registered charity organised by and run for families with children and young adults (up to and including 25 years old) with special needs.

They organise activities, to enable children and young adults with special needs, and their families and siblings, to access activities and have fun within a supportive environment during the school holidays.

Demelza Hospice Care for Children is a charity in the south east of the UK, providing vital care to hundreds of families across East Sussex.

It offers a community hospice at home service for children and young people up to the age of 19, providing therapies, respite and end-of-life care in the comfort of a child’s own home.

