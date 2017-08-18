Magistrates Court Results

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from July 14 - July 19.

July 14:

Simba Dzimwasha (age 31), of Preston Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic message that was ‘of a grossly offensive , or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character’. The offense took place at Bexhill on May 6. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £350 in prosecution costs.

July 19:

Christopher Allan (aged 29), of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on June 1. He was fined £83.

Lennox Burtoo (aged 22), of Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Queens Road, Hastings, on July 1. He was fined £50.

Heather Household (aged 25), of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at St Leonards, on March 23. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Haroon Khan (aged 45), of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing four bottles of Olay, worth £39.36, from Boots in St Leonards, between January 25 and January 30. He also pleaded guilty to stealing four bottles of Olay and four bottles of John Freida shampoo, worth £70.88 from Boots in St Leonards on January 30. He was given an 11 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £110.84 in compensation.

Mark McInally (aged 24), of Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Hastings on July 1. He was given a nine month conditional discharge.

Liam Stovell (aged 27), of Amherst Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda Civic, on Cooden Drive, Bexhill, on July 2, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 56 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to being involved in an accident at Cooden Drive on July 2, where damage was caused to two other vehicles, and failing to stop. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for 15 months.

Michael McIntosh (aged 42), of Farley Bank, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Fyrsway, Fairlight, on May 8, with cocaine and cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance. He was fined £110 and banned from driving for one year.

Patrick Reville (aged 52), of St Georges Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing perfume, worth £54, from Debenhams, Hastings, on April 21. He also pleaded guilty to stealing shoes, worth £189.98, from Milletts, in Hastings on April 17 and to stealing meat worth £76.64 and £76.68, from Marks and Spencers, in Hastings, on May 12 and May 16. He admitted being in breach of a community order, made by an earlier court for offences of shoplifting. He was sentenced to two week in prison, suspended for one year and ordered to pay £397.30 in compensation.

Paul Robey (aged 48), of Marline Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to four charges of stealing meat from the Co-op stores at Winchelsea Beach and Bexhill The offences took place between May 1 and July 2. He was sentenced to a total of 42 weeks in prison, Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was due to previous convictions and failing to comply with a community order.

Shane Watson (aged 37), of Firtree Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to producing 13 cannabis plants. The offence took place at Hastings on April 19. He was given a one year conditional discharge.