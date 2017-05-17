Major sports event to return to Bexhill

A major sports event returns to Rother this summer – and local sports clubs and providers are being urged to take part.

Be Active will be held on the lawns by the De La Warr Pavilion, in Bexhill, on Sunday July 9, offering people the chance to try out a new sport and see the range of activities on offer in the district.

The event is held every year, organised by Active Rother, the Rother District Council-led partnership which encourages people to improve their health by getting active.

Organisations and clubs which would like to showcase their activities are being urged to make sure they don’t miss out by registering their interest now – before the deadline of Friday May 26.

Tony Leonard, Rother District Council’s executive director of operations, said: “Be Active is now a well-established event which draws hundreds of people to Bexhill seafront.

“The event offers the ideal opportunity for sports clubs and groups to let people see what they can offer and sign up potential new recruits.”

Sessions offered last year included running, martial arts, zumba, charleston, chair-based activities and multi-sport activities for children.

Providers can run a stall offering more information about their organisation, hold a demonstration of their sport or run an activity allowing people to take part.

Any group interested in taking part can find out more by emailing gettingrotheractive@rother.gov.uk or calling Adrian Gaylon on 01424 787583.

They are asked to indicate whether they’d like a stall, run a demonstration or activity, including any space or equipment required.

To find out more about Active Rother and the activities on offer in your area, visit www.activerother.org.uk/

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.