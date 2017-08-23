Make a Musical team are back at St Richard’s Three day action packed workshop next week

The Make a Musical team are back with a 3 day workshop at St Richards Catholic College, Bexhill, August 29-31.
Children are given the opportunity and skills through singing, drama and dance to create their own mini-Musical piece which is performed to parents and carers. Aimed at 6-12 year olds Make a Musical was set up by singer, Helen Sharpe, Hatch Drama founder, Laura Sejhal and music teacher and singer Beccy Byrne. Helen said:“We wanted our workshops to be different. Our days are action packed! We have a theme and a basic script structure and the kids all get involved in creating lines and coming up with ideas for the show. We aim to nurture and encourage every child to find their voice and confidence to be an equal and integral part.” Email: makeamusicalworkshop@gmail.com or call 07525 259943.
