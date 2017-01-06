Man arrested over ‘threats to kill’ in Bexhill

A man was arrested for threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon after an ‘altercation’ in Bexhill town centre this morning (Friday, January 6).

Police were called to an address in Devonshire Road at around 10.55am following reports of an altercation between two men.

Numerous police cars were called to Devonshire Road, Bexhill, after reports of an altercation between two men. Photo by Alan Thomassen SUS-170601-143508001

A 57-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested for threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and false imprisonment.

He remains in custody this afternoon.

