Man dies after collapsing in Bexhill

A man died after reportedly collapsing in the communal area of a building in Bexhill town centre yesterday (Sunday, January 8).

Emergency services were called to the building on Sackville Road at around 3.05pm after being told the man had passed away following the fall.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner’s officer is dealing with the incident, a police spokesman said.

