Man turns life around loosing 8st and becoming a weight loss coach

A local resident is set to inspire the community to lead a healthier lifestyle after he lost a staggering 8stone and became a Weight Watchers coach.

Wayne Herbert,46, moved to Hastings from North London with his partner last June. He says he was so overweight it was becoming a disability and he knew he had to do something about it. “Even walking up a slight hill was becoming difficult,” he said.

With that moment as his motivation, Wayne walked into his local Weight Watchers meeting. “I was really nervous at first, not sure what to expect, but I needn’t have worried. The Coach was so welcoming and other members were really supportive too, we were all in it together.

“I learned how to control my portions and make smarter food choices and it also helped me kick bad habits such as snacking on lumps of cheese. The weight kept coming off. I gained more energy, and confidence and I loved being able to buy new clothes in smaller sizes. More importantly, it helped change my relationship with food. I will never go back to my old ways.”

Wayne says unlike fad diets and quick fixes, Weight Watchers provides a flexible, balanced approach to leading a healthier lifestyle without giving up things you love. He says joining the group was one of the best decisions he ever made. “Loosing 117lb has bought me confidence and happiness in being me again.

“It’s amazing how much weight loss changes you, and makes you want to live life to the full!”

Wayne was so inspired by the results that he became a Weight Watchers coach. He holds meetings at St Mark’s Church, Little Common, Thursdays, 5pm and St Matthew’s Church Centre, London Road, St Leonards, Monday, 9.30am.

Wayne says anyone interested in joining can just turn up or join on-line at www.weightwatchers.com/uk. “Honestly, if I can do it, anyone can. I know what it feels like to be unhappy with your health and weight. I know all the reasons you feel like you can’t do anything about it – but I’ve found a way to turn that around, so why not come along, say hello and make 2017 your year of success.”