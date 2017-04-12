Massive sale of books at LC library

Little Common Community Library is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary and holding a ‘massive’ book sale in the Community Hall, Shepherds Close, Little Common, next Tuesday, April 18, 9.30-12.30pm.

Bexhill Town Mayor Simon Elford will be visiting the event, which the library’s publicity officer Susan Hardy says will be a lot of fun for all ages and a haven for bookworms. “There will be thousands of books for sale, including novels, crime fiction, non-fiction and some specialist books, “ she said.

“There will also be a cake stall, teas and coffees, bric a brac, a raffle and a silent auction.

“This is our main fund raising event of the year so please do come along and support us and meet the volunteers.

“You can see the library in action and join on the day.”

Entry to the event and the library is free. Visit the website at: littlecommonlibrary.btck.co.uk