A popular fast food restaurant is to close for six weeks for refurbishment work.

McDonald’s at the Ravenside Retail Park in Bexhill, owned and operated by local franchisee Dave Padmore, is scheduled to close on January 15 and re-open on March 2.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “During this time the restaurant will undergo a digital transformation with the addition of tablets and self-order kiosks to the restaurant, improving the customer experience.”