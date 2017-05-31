Medieval mayhem and fun at Battle at the impressive annual fayre event

Battle enjoyed stunning weather for its much loved Medieval Fayre event on Saturday and Sunday.

The popular event, which is now in its 27th year, saw people coming from miles around to enjoy a riot of fun and entertainment in the High Street and Abbey Green, in front of the historic Abbey.

Battle’s own jester Devil Sticks Pete got the festivities underway on both days.

There was a wide-range of medieval themed stalls and games for all ages and a programmed of themed entertainment.

Attractions over the weekend included performances of A Knight’s Tale as well as hands-on history sessions.

Children enjoyed face-painting and were able to get up close to some birds of prey.

There was also some merry entertainment from drummers and street musicians to add to the festive atmosphere.

One of the highlights of the weekend was a colourful parade down the High Street, which was followed by the crowning of the May Queen and a display of Maypole dancing around a Maypole constructed in the centre of the Abbey Green.

This year’s festival was organised by Battle Events, an events group within the Battle Chamber of Commerce.

Festival-goers also had a chance to win a meal for four at the New Inn in Westfield by searching for seven ‘Harold’s Eyes’ which are located in shop windows in Battle High Street.

The event was sponsored and supported by more than 30 Battle traders and businesses.

