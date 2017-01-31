Men’s mental health unit to open in Bexhill

A new service to help men suffering from complex and long-standing mental health conditions is set to open in Bexhill.

Bramley Health is to open the rehabilitation service at the Langford Centre in De La Warr Road.

Cooden Lodge is a nine-bedded hospital service for men, which provides a supportive environment for patients who suffer from complex and enduring mental health conditions.

It follows on from the firm’s investment in Balmoral, an all-female rehabilitation ward, which also created new jobs for the area.

Six of the rooms have their own kitchen, and patients will be encouraged to budget, shop and prepare their own meals, with support from staff.

The aim is to support patients to return to the community by developing life skills, promoting independence and confidence and learning mechanisms to cope with everyday living.

The multi-disciplinary professional team includes an experienced consultant psychiatrist, speciality doctor, psychologists, occupational therapists, social worker and a qualified mental health nursing team.

Bramley Health says the team will take a holistic approach based on the individual’s needs, with each patients having their own bespoke individual therapy programme.

Bradley Phillips, commercial director at Bramley Health, said: “Bramley Health’s reputation for delivering high-quality mental health rehabilitation services has led to the development of Cooden Lodge. The service has been designed, in consultation with commissioners, to deliver care, support and treatment for men with complex long-term psychiatric conditions affecting their ability to function independently.

“We aim to support patients in their recovery with our evidence-based outcome-driven rehabilitation models of care.

“Our continuing investment in specialist mental health services is supporting more people to lead independent and fulfilling lives.”

To find out more about Langford Centre, visit www.bramleyhealth.co.uk/care-homes-and-hospitals/langford-centre

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.