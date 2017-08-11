Michelle is parting with hair for a good cause

Have your say

Michelle Bourne will be parting with her long locks to help raise money for a local charity that helps families and bereaved children.

Michelle will be undergoing a head shave on Friday August 18 at 11am, at Hair De-Zign, in Kings Road, St Leonards.

She hoped to raise money for the Fellowship of St Nicholas and the Dragonflies, children’s bereavement programme it runs.

Michelle Said: “I chose these projects as I have young children myself and not knowing if one day I may need their help and support, it was an easy choice to make.”

FSN runs a wide range of projects including outreach projects that positively support children by promoting health and well-being.

You can support Michelle’s efforts by donating at www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/michellebourne3.