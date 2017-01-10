Missed chances costly as winning run ends

Little Common's footballers were left to rue a host of missed chances as their run of eight consecutive league wins came to an end on Saturday.

The Commoners were beaten 3-0 away to Steyning Town in a Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One third versus first encounter, with all the goals scored by Charlie Romain during the second half.

Common once again fielded an unchanged starting XI and began the match in fine fashion, creating the first chance after just two minutes when Lewis Hole fed Jamie Crone, who saw his effort clear the crossbar.

Crone was released once again moments later, but saw his shot blocked before Wes Tate stung the hands of the home goalkeeper with a powerful drive.

Common were in firm control and with 20 minutes on the clock, Tate was upended as he bore down on goal. The referee decided to only award a yellow card to the home defender for the foul and Russell Eldridge's resulting free kick was palmed around the post.

Hole scuffed a chance past the post before Crone was released once again only to see his shot well saved by the goalkeeper to his left.

Little Common defender Dan Cruikshank goes in for a tackle. Picture by Derek Martin

Steyning began to play their way back into the match and created their first chance in the 30th minute when a neat turn and shot found the arms of Common goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell.

This was followed by a deflected effort which rebounded off the post, but it was the Commoners who ended the half the stronger, albeit without finding the net.

The second period began fairly evenly, although Common were unable to create the chances that were arriving so frequently in the first half.

Common still probed and forced a number of corners, and it was from a corner that Steyning broke away to open the scoring in the 60th minute.

A second was added in similar fashion five minutes later and Common were now left chasing the game.

Harry Saville tricked his way into the area before being chopped down, but the referee waved play on, much to the bemusement of the visiting players. Hole then saw a long range drive comfortably dealt with.

Town completed the scoring 10 minutes from time with another breakaway goal before Hole missed a chance of a consolation late on.

Common: Cruttwell, Bristow, Mote (Burgon), Eldridge, Aston, Cruikshank, Saville, Tate, Hole, Crone (Denny), Smith (Wells).

