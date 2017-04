An 11-year-old boy, who sparked a major police hunt after going missing in Hastings, has been found.

Lewis Davis hadn’t been seen since 1pm on Wednesday (April 5).

The police helicopter was drafted in to help look for the schoolboy during an extensive search.

But this afternoon Sussex Police has said Lewis was found shortly after 3pm today (Thursday, April 6) in Bexhill.

Lewis is ‘safe and well’, the force added.