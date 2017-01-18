Missing Bexhill girl found ‘safe and well’

A missing teenage girl from Bexhill was found ‘safe and well’ last night (Tuesday, January 17).

Tiger Lilly Robson went missing on Monday for the second time in a matter of days, with police believing she could have been in Hastings, Crowborough or Dagenham.

The 14-year-old girl was found in Crowborough and was returned home.

Police thanked everyone who shared the appeal and those who looked out for her.

Missing teenage girl ‘could be in Hastings or Bexhill’

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.