Missing child fears prompts Bexhill police search

Police are searching Bexhill for signs of a missing child after concerns were raised by members of the public.

Officers, including a National Police Air Service helicopter crew, have been searching the town since the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, August 1) after a child was seen near to B&Q in the Ravenside Retail Park at around 3am.

Sussex Police say a child has not been reported missing from anywhere in the force overnight, but if anyone sees a young child on their own they are asked to report it immediately.