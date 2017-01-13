Missing London woman last seen in Bexhill found

A London woman who went missing after going for a dog walk in Bexhill was found yesterday (Thursday, January 12).

Lucy Cusack was visiting her mother in the town over Christmas and was last seen taking her dog out for a walk in the Middlesex Road area at around 8.30am on Thursday (January 5).

But police said the 43-year-old woman was found safe and well and thanked everyone who shared the appeal for information.

Woman goes missing after Bexhill dog walk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.