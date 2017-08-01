Mothercare recalls baby bouncer due to injury risk

Mothercare has announced a voluntary recall of one of its own-brand baby bouncer chairs after it emerged that the fabric seat could become detached from the frame, resulting in a child falling through.

While the firm said that incorrect assembly could lead to injury, it also highlighted that the risk of detaching fabric was still present in correctly assembled chairs.

A company announcement read: “Bouncers with a batch date of 12/2015 onwards and with a barcode ending in 843611-3 are affected by this recall. All earlier versions are unaffected.

“If you own one of these bouncers please stop using it immediately and return your product to a mothercare store where a full refund will be given.

“If you have any queries please contact mothercare via email on: bouncerEnquiries@mothercare.com”

The organisation also apologised to customers, saying: “This action has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”