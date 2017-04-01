MotoFest gets backing of insurance company

Motorcycle insurers Swinton Insurance is teaming up with Hastings-based bike1066 to sponsor two key free-to-attend biker events in 2017.

Taking place this spring and summer, the partnership deal includes sponsorship of the bike1066 Welcome to the Mayday Run in Hastings on May 1, and the Bexhill MotoFest on July 30.

The Mayday Run from Locksbottom, near Bromley in Kent, to Hastings has been running since 1979 and attracts up to 40,000 bikers to the seaside town each year. While Bexhill MotoFest is a celebration of Bexhill as the birthplace of British Motorcycle Racing and motorcycle journalism.

Swinton’s support of bike1066 and Bexhill MotoFest has ensured that both events can grow and develop while remaining free to attend for visitors. Events like the Mayday Run have grown from a few hundreds attendees to tens of thousands.

Bike1066 organiser Howard Martin said: “With council and police cutbacks, it is difficult to keep events like ours free for bikers so it’s great to be in partnership with Swinton Insurance who really understand what bikers want.

“For years, Swinton’s team have got involved with our events.

“They are always keen to get out and ride with the rest of us and they understand what our bike events are all about.

“The motorcycle market is changing fast with more women riding, electric bikes proliferating, the demographic getting older. Swinton understand that and want to give something back to the biker community at a grassroots level.”

Dan Agate, head of the Motorcycle Unit at Swinton said: “Colleagues from our motorbike unit in Maidstone have been attending bike1066 for the past five years.

“We saw the potential to help this historically significant motorcycle event become bigger than ever and we’re excited to be involved in the upcoming events.

“We’ve got a specialist bike team at Swinton that can offer riders insurance for a range of makes and models and we pride ourselves on being able to help Briton’s bikers with their insurance needs.

“We hope our partnership helps inspire bikers to take part in localised events like these.”

By partnering with Bexhill MotoFest, Swinton Insurance is helping make sure that an important slice of motorcycle history is kept alive for future generations to enjoy.

For further information visit www.bike1066.com and www.bexhillmotofest.com.

