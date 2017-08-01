Motorbike mad vicar is inspiration for thrill-fest

People enjoyed thrills and spills on Bexhill seafront on Sunday when the Moto Fest took place.

Billed as the South Coast’s biggest family friendly festival of motorcycles and music, the event lived up to its name, delighting the large crowds.

Bexhill Motofest. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170731-070618001

Riders pulled off amazing two wheeled stunts, including bursting through a blazing ring of fire.

As well as all the action people were able to admire a host of dream machines that turned up to the event, while live bands kept the crowds entertained in between stunts, with headliners Stone, performing the hits of the Rolling Stones.

There was also a host of trade stalls and exhibitors to view as well as the exciting arena events.

Special guest was rising star Bradley Ray who gave some thrilling Mini Moto demonstrations.

Bexhill Motofest. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170731-070743001

Moto Fest is inspired by motorcycling reverend Basil Davies the local Canon and vicar at St Barnabas Church in the heart of Bexhill.

Using the pen name Ixion, Reverend Davies wrote about motorcycles and motorcycle culture from 1903 to his death in 1961.

Bexhill was at the forefront of the creation of what we now know as motorcycle journalism. A blue plaque on St Barnabas church commemorates Ixion’s contribution to motorcycle culture and puts Bexhill firmly on the motorcycle tourism map.

Bexhill Motofest would like to thank all their sponsors and supporters for helping to keep the event free every year.

Bexhill Motofest. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170731-070813001

Bexhill Motofest. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170731-070550001

Bexhill Motofest. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170731-070536001

Bexhill Motofest. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170731-070842001

Bexhill Motofest. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170731-070523001