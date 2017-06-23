MP calls for more help for blind around town

Huw Merriman MP has joined forces with Guide Dogs for the Blind to call for more to be done to help visually impaired and blind visitors and residents navigate their way around our towns and villages.

The call comes after the MP undertook a challenge from Guide Dogs to navigate Bexhill town centre blindfolded with only a human arm, a cane or a guide dog as assistance.

The MP spent more than an hour walking around the town centre and is now calling for businesses and drivers to be more considerate for those who cannot use their sight to get around.

Mr Merriman said: “Spending nine months on crutches gave me an understanding of the difficulties in getting around with a disability. Getting around without sight is a completely different prospect. There is too much clutter on the streets and it makes it disorientating and dangerous for those who cannot see. Parked cars on the street, and the lack of enforcement, has been a problem for all residents but for the blind, it is particularly inconsiderate.

“I hope residents and traders will think about the challenges which they are presenting and do their bit to help make the streets safe for everyone, particularly the most vulnerable.”

He thanked the local Guide Dogs team and has promised to step up his campaign to make parking on pavements a criminal offence, as it currently is in London only.

